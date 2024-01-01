Azizi says efforts ongoing to find alternative trade routes

KABUL (Ariana News): Minister of Commerce and Industry Nooruddin Azizi said at a meeting that the ministry is trying to find additional routes to boost trade for the private sector.

As a landlocked country, Afghanistan has regularly faced challenges regarding trade, especially in the transfer of goods over land.

Now, however, the Islamic Emirate is trying to find alternative ways of doing business, so a meeting was convened by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The Acting Minister of Commerce and Industry said in this meeting that the search for an alternative way for the country’s trade is not blocking other roads and ports, but the Islamic Emirate is trying to create facilities for the private sector.

Abdulsalam Jawad Akhundzada, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, says that: “The leadership of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has been obliged to work with the respected members of the Tariff Committee to find an alternative way for the country’s trade. In this meeting, Mr. Azizi emphasized on bringing ease to the growth of the industry. And the prosperity of the country’s trade, he said, “Looking for an alternative way for Afghanistan’s trade is not blocking other roads and ports, but we are trying to bring more convenience to the private sector.”

In this meeting, the Tariff Committee has introduced its special and technical representative for better and effective use of Chabahar port as one of the alternative ways for the country’s trade.

Abdul Nasir Rashtiya, a member of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, says: “Since Afghanistan is dependent on one route and problems arise from time to time, I think the best alternative route is Chabahar and Abbas ports, which are both closer in terms of area and in terms of transportation costs and in general having good economic relations with all neighboring countries can save Afghanistan from being isolated.”

According to experts, whenever alternative ways of business are sought and used, the country’s exports increase. He also said Afghan businessmen will have access to global markets.

However, the Director General of Customs of South Khorasan region in Iran has announced that the transit of goods from this region to Afghanistan has tripled. According to the Iranian official’s explanation, 19,936 trucks of goods were transited to Afghanistan through Mahirud Customs last year.