Girls demand schools, universities reopening as Eid approaches

KABUL (TOLOnews): A number of girls, deprived of education, are once again demanding their return to educational institutions on the eve of the Eid al-Fitr.

They said that being deprived of education also makes the celebration of Eid unpleasant for them.

Sanam, a 20-year-old who has been painting her dreams on paper since the closure of universities, is demanding that the doors of education be opened for girls.

She said that she often turns to painting to escape the stress and challenges that torment her mind, and occasionally she also draws her hopes on paper.

Sanam told TOLOnews: “It’s been one and a half years that we have been waiting for a second order; whatever decision they have, they should make it as soon as possible because this kind of situation has left girls in a dilemma as if we now do not know whether to continue or to completely give up.”

“For our Eid gift, we want the Islamic Emirate to reopen the schools,” said Farzana, a student.

“The country we live in has become strange to us; we don’t feel like we belong to this country anymore. My wish is once again the reopening of universities and schools,” said Lima, another student.

Meanwhile, the former president, in a meeting with the Japan’s ambassador in Kabul, once again emphasized the reopening of schools and universities for girls.

“Our patience has run out; we do not have weapons and we do not protest; please lead us towards positivity,” said Fazila Soroush, a women’s rights activist.

While officials of the Islamic Emirate have always spoken of efforts to reopen schools and universities for girls, no action has been taken in this regard so far.