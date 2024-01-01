LPG price surges

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: The price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) has skyrocketed by Rs 30 per kilogram, raising concerns and drawing criticism from industry leaders.

Irfan Khokhar, Chairman of the LPG Association, slammed the hike, alleging it is a result of collusion between LPG quota holders and importers.

He pointed out that this is the third unjustified increase, implemented without official notification from the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). According to Khokhar, the official price of LPG currently stands at Rs 257 per kg. However, the market reality paints a different picture.