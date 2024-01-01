Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra breaks silence on pregnancy rumors

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Celebrities either Bollywood or Lollywood often find themselves entangled in pregnancy rumors, and this time Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra’s turn.

Her pregnancy rumors sparked after she appeared in a loose black ‘kaftan dress’ at the trailer launch event of her upcoming Netflix film, ‘Chamkila’.

After appearing many times publicly in loose outfits that seemed like hiding her belly the actress finally broke the silence about her pregnancy rumors.

Taking to her Instagram story, the lady addressed the gossip for the very first time, in a rather cryptic way.

Alongside a laughing emoji Chopra wrote, “Kaftan dress=pregnancy…

“Oversized shirt=pregnancy…

“Comfy Indian Kurta=pregnancy.”

Pertinent to note here that Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra tied the knot with politician beau Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a private Udaipur affair, in September last year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is awaiting the release of Netflix’s biopic of Indian singer and musician Amar Singh Chamkila, co-starring Diljit Dosanjh. The Imtiaz Ali directorial is set to premiere on the streaming giant on April 12.