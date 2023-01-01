Burning of ANF vehicles by PTI’s workers: ATC approves one physical remand

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Special Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) Peshawar Judge Dr. Amir Nazeer has granted one-day physical remand to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) three workers for alleged burning of Anti-Narcotics Force vehicle during 9th May vandalism after arrest of Imran Khan by National Accountability Bureau (NA) over corruption charges, on Wednesday.

According to prosecution, Zarb Ullah, Jaffar Ali and Muhammad Noor has burnt ANF vehicle while agitated PTI’s workers for vandalism and attacking national assets.

It worthy to mention that PTI’s workers were arrested following rejection of their bail pleas on Tuesday and requested for physical remand to investigate the offenses.

Although, Special ATC has granted transit bail to three former PTI’s Member Provincial Assembly including Iftikhar Mashwani, Abdus Salam and Malak Shaukat belonging to Mardan district allegedly involved in 9th May vandalism.

The court has grant transit bail to former MPA Abus Salam till 16th June while Iftikhar Mashwani and Malak Shaukat has obtained relief till today (Thursday) while ordered to appear before competent court of jurisdiction.

However, Special Anti-terrorism court Peshawar has granted bail to PTI’s worker named Shahryar for using abusive language against state’s institutions during 9th May vandalism.

Moreover, Department of Prosecution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered police to ensure scientific methods for investigation regarding 9th& 10th May vandalism for identification of culprits involved for the wreckage national assets.

In this regard prosecution has forwarded summary directed to ensure geofencing, to collect record burnt vehicles and Forensic Science Lab (FSL) report while ordered to submit detail tale on 9th& 10th May vandalism.

Department of prosecution directed Investigation Officers to investigate nominated workers in vandalism properly and added that several culprits had been arrest while others are still absconders as well as recovery of equipment stolen from Radio Pakistan also recovered, so geofencing should ensure transparency in this regard.