Govt to complete its tenure: Sharmila Faruqi

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Senior Leader Sharmila Faruqi Wednesday said that the current government would complete its tenure and elections would be held on schedule.

Talking to PTV news channel, she said that the former PTI government destroyed the country’s economy and we were now suffering what it sowed in four years. She said that economic stability was not possible in a country without political stability.

The aim of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership was to stay in government only by violating the constitution and attacking state institutions.

She also hailed that the budget 2023-24 presented by the incumbent government can be considered a balanced one.

The government has set some long-term plans for the economic revival, she said, adding, the need of the hour was to improve trade relations with neighbour countries where Bilawal Bhutto plays an important role. She claimed that Khan had ruined the country’s economy and the PDM-led government had been working hard to steer the country out of the quagmire. In response to a question, he said that the incidents of May 9 should be investigated and the culprits should be brought to justice. The civil and military leadership has taken a timely and wise decision to deal with the miscreants of these violent incidents with iron hands, she said. (APP)