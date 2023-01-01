Bushra Bibi’s hand-written diary shows ‘her iron-grip on Imran Khan’

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A purported hand-written private diary of Bushra Bibi, wife of former prime minister and jailed PTI Chairman Imran Khan, has come to the surface which contained many a revelation about how she strictly controls her loving husband, on Friday.

The entries in the diary which has many missing pages disclose a string of “covert moves” aimed at exerting pressure on key state organs.

The purported diary of former first lady reveals how much sway she would hold over her husband. It seems that the former prime minister literally did her bidding.

The script in the pages reveals as if the former first lady was politically dictating her husband. She seems instructing the former premier on the PTI’s political strategy and how and when it should have evolved. She is guiding the ex-PM on who would pressure the judiciary, Army and government – and how they would pressure these state organs.