Caretaker PM again skips court hearing

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ruled that the caretaker prime minister should be removed from his office as he failed to answer in the missing Baloch students’ case.

The Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar didn’t appear before the court in person for second time in the case pertaining to the non-recovery of Baloch students. “The Prime Minister didn’t appear in the court for second time. He was summoned because he was answerable for all this,” Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked.

Earlier, Justice Kayani had remarked that death sentence should be handed down to those behind forced disappearances. The people involved in such disappearances should be awarded death sentence twice, he said during the last hearing. Justice Kayani said that defence secretary, interior secretary, DG ISI and DG MI are government officials and therefore PM was summoned because he was answerable for it.

All these officers are also responsible for this and no one is beyond the law, court ruled. “Where are caretaker ministers, interior secretary and defence secretary,” Justice Kayani questioned. The court remarked that 12 missing students have not been recovered yet. Attorney General Mansoor Usman said that there were eight missing students yet. “Three consecutive governments couldn’t do anything for missing persons,” the court ruled and added that it is utter failure of state institutions.

Attorney General requested the court to grant some time to prepare the policy until the next government takes charge. Justice Kayani said that the DC Islamabad is misusing the MPO order. A raid was conducted at the residence of PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat late night despite the fact that he is MNA and a lawyer, the court said. The IHC once again summoned the prime minister on Feb 28 before adjourning the case.