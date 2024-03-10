Ceremony held to honour Capt Faheem

Syed Adnan

HANGU: In a poignant ceremony held in Hangu, the bond between Pakistan’s armed forces and its people was reaffirmed as the nation paid tribute to the sacrifice of Captain Faheem Bangash. The event underscored the unity and respect shared between the Pakistani nation and its military, highlighting their unwavering commitment to defend the country against terrorism and external threats.

Captain Faheem Bangash, a valiant officer who laid down his life in service to the nation, epitomized the spirit of sacrifice and courage. His dedication and bravery serve as a beacon of inspiration for all Pakistanis.

GOC Major General Zulfiqar Ali Bhatty, addressing the gathering, emphasized the indomitable spirit of Pakistan’s armed forces, which have time and again thwarted the nefarious designs of the country’s enemies. He reiterated that Pakistan’s military remains steadfast in its resolve to defend the nation’s sovereignty and protect its citizens from all forms of aggression.

The ceremony, which included the naming of a bridge after the fallen hero, Captain Faheem Bangash, was attended by his family members, including his father Asad Abbas, as well as Thall Scouts Commandant Lt Col Muhammad zijaz Anjum and local administration. It served as a solemn reminder of the sacrifices made by Pakistan’s brave soldiers and their families in the ongoing struggle against terrorism.

In his address, Asad Abbas, the father of Captain Faheem Bangash, expressed pride in his son’s selfless commitment to the nation and reiterated the family’s unwavering support for Pakistan’s armed forces. He echoed the sentiment that serving the country is the highest honor, and Captain Faheem Bangash’s sacrifice will forever be remembered with reverence and gratitude.