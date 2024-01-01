Ch Shujaat moves court over family property issue

F.P. Report

GUJRAT: Former prime minister and PML-Q leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has moved to a court over property issue in Gujrat.

The court on Monday stayed any new construction or changing in the current state of the Zahoor Palace in Gujrat.

The court summoned Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, Qaisera Elahi, Sumera Elahi and Kishwar Sultana on January 19.

Petitioner Ch Shujaat Hussain said that his three sisters in collaboration with Pervaiz Elahi want to give their share to Pervaiz and thus want to deprive him of his share illegally.

He requested the court to order the parties involved to divide the property and distribute the share among the heirs.

In the case, late Zahoor Elahi’s sons Wajahat Hussain and Shafat Hussain, and daughters Shehla Nayyar and Naz Zahoor are also complainants.

The petition was filed by Ch Shujaat’s son Salik Hussain on his father’s behalf through his secretary Hafiz Aqeel Jalil.

Gujrat Civil Judge Ahmad Zia Chaudhry heard the case and adjourned it till January 19.