PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif urges political leaders to unite for people

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: As the general elections draw nearer, PML-N President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has called on all the political leaders to unite for the people of Pakistan.

In a post uploaded on X platform on Monday, Shehbaz Sharif said the election day of February 8, 2024, is not just a day to exercise the democratic right to vote, but it is a day to prepare for the national mission.

He said “So, it is also a day to pledge to work together once again to give the youth a brighter future.”

The former prime minister said “Let’s erase hatred and unite for Pakistan, for employment of the people, for cheap electricity and gas, for reduction in inflation, for development and prosperity, make the future of Pakistan bright, God willing.”