Return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan has increased: officials

KABUL (Agencies): Local officials in Spin Boldak port of Kandahar province say that dozens of Afghan families return from Pakistan to their country through the port every day. Officials say that they provide temporary accommodation, basic materials and other facilities for the refugees who return to the country. According to them, the return of refugees from Pakistan through the port of Spin Boldak has increased.

“Every day, 30 to 50 refugee families return to their country from Pakistan. About 1,500 families return to their country in one month and about 9,000 families in six months,” said Naqibullah, a member of the center for Afghan returnees in Spin Boldak of Kandahar.

Returnees claim that they left Pakistan due to unemployment and harassment by police.

“We are happy that security prevails and the war has ended. In Pakistan, there is harassment, there is inflation, there is unemployment. The prisons are full of Afghans,” Faiz Mohammad, a returnee, said. “There were many problems there. Commodity prices were high. We did not have a good time there. That’s why we decided to return to our country,” Abdul Samad, another returnee, said.

Officials of the Ministry of Refugees and Returnees said that they have talked with international organizations to help refugees who have returned to the country, and that efforts are underway to provide facilities to returnees.