COAS visits Bannu, reviews security situation

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, COAS visited Bannu on Friday where nine brave soldiers embraced Shahadat yesterday when a suicide bomber blasted himself near military convoy in Jani Khel area.

COAS was briefed on the ongoing operations and overall security situation. COAS visited CMH Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured soldiers. COAS appreciated the high morale and unflinching resolve of the troops. “Pakistan Army will continue to act as a bulwark against terrorism to safeguard the nation from this scourge ” COAS emphasized.

While interacting with officers and troops deployed in the area, COAS emphasized, “The Army, Law Enforcement Agencies and the Nation can never be coerced by the cowardly tactics of the Terrorists, who have a misbelief that they can challenge the iron resolve of the soldiers and writ of the State.” He further said, “We have fought for long and will continue to fight the menace of Terrorism till the end. The Nation pays rich tribute to those who have laid their lives and their sacrifices will forever be honoured.” Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.

UN needs to make Peacekeeping Missions more effective to address complex threats: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Asim Munir has urged the United Nations to enhance the effectiveness of the Peacekeeping Missions for addressing the complex threats while assuring the safety and security of the Peacekeepers.

This was stated by the army chief while addressing a preparatory meet as the chief guest, held as a precursor to the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meet here from August 30-31. Co-hosted by Pakistan and Japan on the theme of the Safety and Security of Peacekeepers, the meet was attended by delegates from different countries, senior officials from UN and members of the diplomatic community in Islamabad. COAS General Asim Munir commended the role of the United Nations in the maintenance of international peace and highlighted increasing challenges and unprecedented levels of threats being faced by Peacekeepers.

He further highlighted that Pakistan aspired to create a region where peace prevailed and trade, transit and investment generated prosperity for all the states of South, West and Central Asia. The army chief also called on the Security Council and the UN Secretary-General for a peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people. Earlier, the Under Secretary General for the Department of Peace Operations thanked Pakistan for hosting the conference and making invaluable contributions for global peace.

Addressing the participants, Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani recalled Pakistan’s longstanding commitment to UN peacekeeping, spanning over six decades, as a tangible manifestation of its contribution to the maintenance of international peace and security. He paid tribute to the brave men and women who sacrificed their lives in the noble cause of peacekeeping, including 171 Pakistanis. Jalil Abbas underscored the need to ensure a safe and secure environment for UN peacekeepers who tirelessly safeguard peace around the globe.