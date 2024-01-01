Complete shutter down strike against rigging observed in Balochistan

F.P. Report

QUETTA: A complete shutter down strike was observed across Balochistan on Tuesday against the alleged rigging in the recently-held general elections.

As a result of the shutter down strike, all business centres are closed, traffic on the roads was less than normal.

On the other hand, complete shutter down strike also observed in Chaman for the second day against rigging and change of results of constituency PB-51.

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party’s protest demonstration and sit-in also continued today in front of the District Election Commission office due to which all the surrounding roads have been closed for traffic.

Besides closure of surrounding roads to election commission office, all entrances and exits of Chaman city are completely closed including suspension of train service

Pashtunkhaw Milli Awami Party nominated candidate Abbasin Khan Achakzai alleged that our victory has been changed into defeat by using bogus tactics.