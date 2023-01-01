Court orders shifting Sara’s five siblings to CPB

JHELUM (PPI): A sessions court in Jhelum on Tuesday ordered to hand over all the five siblings of Sara Sharif, who was allegedly murdered in Britain, to the Child Protection Bureau.Earlier, the siblings of 10-year-old Sarah Sharif were produced in a sessions court of Jhelum. The police took them into custody during a search operation the other day. They were produced before Sessions Judge Raja Ghazanfar Ali after being brought to the court under police security. 12-year-old Nauman, four-year-old Ehsan, two-year-old Azlan, and eleven-year-old twin sisters Hina Sharif and Asma Sharif were among those who were produced before the court. The suspects wanted in the alleged murder of Sara Sharif are still in hiding.It is to be noted here that Sara Sharif was found dead in the southern UK town of Woking on August 10, and her post-mortem test revealed she had sustained multiple and extensive injuries over a sustained period.Surrey Police in Britain said last week the welfare of the five children was “a priority” after Sara Sharif was found dead with multiple injuries at their home in August. They believe Urfan Sharif, aged 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and his brother Faisal Malik, 28, fled to Pakistan with the children aged between one and 13 before Sara’s body was found, sparking an international manhunt.The children were found at Sharif’s father’s house in Jhelum after police received information that the couple were hiding there. “We have been conducting investigations and raids for some time and were finally successful in recovering the children yesterday,” Mudassar Khan, spokesman for the Jhelum police, told media.