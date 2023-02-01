Crime spree grips Peshawar

Syed Adnan

PESHAWAR: In the past 10 months, Peshawar, the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has witnessed a spree of daring heists, robberies, and thefts, amounting to a staggering sum exceeding PKR 287.8 million, according to official government documents.

The detailed records reveal a series of incidents, totaling PKR 287,238,023, involving heists, robberies, and thefts, including highway robberies, burglaries, and car thefts. The loot includes a ransom of PKR 86,752,500, highway robberies amounting to PKR 86,129,130, burglaries accounting for PKR 51,314,236, vehicle thefts totaling PKR 24,251,020, and carjacking incidents reaching PKR 19,460,189. Notably, motorcycle thefts stand at PKR 7,120,525.

In contrast, the law enforcement agencies have shown considerable diligence in their pursuit of justice. The police managed to recover stolen property worth a substantial PKR 153,189,915 during this period. The recovery efforts were particularly effective in the cases of heists, with a total of PKR 21,152,542 restored to its rightful owners.

Similarly, the retrieval of items stolen during robberies amounted to PKR 47,015,500, while the recovery from theft cases reached PKR 41,231,110.

The police department’s overall recovery during these tumultuous 10 months stands at an impressive PKR 153,189,915, reflecting their unwavering commitment to combating criminal activities and restoring public safety.

As the city grapples with this surge in criminal incidents, the community looks to the authorities for increased security measures and a swift resolution to bring the perpetrators to justice. The resilience of law enforcement in recovering a significant portion of the stolen assets is commendable, but the need for proactive crime prevention strategies becomes more evident than ever in safeguarding the citizens and their property.

CCPO Peshawar, Ashfaq Anwar, commented on the alarming surge in criminal activities within the city, asserting that the police have initiated a comprehensive crackdown against criminals, robbers, and land grabbers. With determination in his voice, he emphasized that law enforcement is resolute in bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety of the public.

Ashfaq stated, “The police force has intensified its efforts to curb criminal elements destabilizing our community. We are actively pursuing criminals involved in heists, robberies, and land grabbing. Our commitment is unwavering, and we will leave no stone unturned to apprehend those responsible.”

Expressing confidence in collaboration with the public, CCPO Anwar declared, “To effectively tackle the rising crime rate, we need the cooperation of the community. I urge the citizens of Peshawar to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Together, we can create a safer environment for everyone.”