CTD arrests five terrorists in operations

F.P. Report

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested five terrorists during different intelligence-based operations across the Punjab. As per details, the CTD carried out 70 operations in Punjab and arrested five terrorists who were identified as Sharafat, Yaseen, Talha, Abdurehman and Usaid.

The CTD spokesperson said that explosives, two IED bombs, 10 detonators, weapons and cash were recovered from the terrorists who were arrested in the operations carried out in Mianwali, Jehlum, Hafizabad and Okara. Earlier, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested two terrorists in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Okara. As per details, an intelligence- based operation was conducted on Benazir Road in Okara and arrested two terrorists.

The CTD officials stated that weapons, explosives, detonators and batteries from the possession of arrested terrorists. The terrorists associated with a banned organization were identified as Abdurrehman from Taxila and Talha from Faisalabad. The Counter Terrorism Department officials apprehended a suspect from Hub River Road allegedly involved in supplying arms and ammunition in Karachi.