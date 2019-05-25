Curfew continues in IHK after Zakir Musa’s funeral

Monitoring Desk

SRINAGAR: The Indian occupied authorities on Saturday has continued to impose curfew in parts of Indian held Kashmir (IHK) valley for the second consecutive day after the killing of prominent freedom fighter, Zakir Musa which triggered massive protest in the area.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) report, Indian occupied authorities imposed curfew in Srinagar, Kulgam and Pulwama districts of occupied valley. The authorities also continued to keep the educational institutions closed and mobile internet and train services snapped across the Kashmir valley.

Report added that occupied forces have been deployed in strength in all major cities and towns of the valley to stop people from holding demonstrations.

Meanwhile, normal life remains affected due to the shutdown, today, against the killing of Zakir Musa, and a civilian.

As per KMS, Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments remain closed in the Kashmir valley while transport is off the road due to the strike.

Zakir Musa along with an associate was martyred in a clash with Indian troops in Dadsara Tral area of Pulwama district on Thursday. The civilian, Zahoor Ahmad of Naira area of Pulwama district was abducted and killed by Indian armed agents on the same day.