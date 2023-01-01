Death anniversary of Edhi observed

F.P. Report

KARACHI: The 7th death anniversary of great humanitarian and philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi was observed today [Saturday].

Abdul Sattar Edhi was born on February 28, 1928, in Gujarat. He started welfare services in 1951. He established world largest volunteer ambulance network along with shelters for homeless people and animals and orphanages across the country. Many international and national awards, including Asian Nobel, the Lenin Peace Prize and Nishan-e-Imtiaz were bestowed upon him in recognition of his services for humanity.

He breathed his last on this day in 2016 at the age of 88 in Karachi. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has paid glowing tributes to the services of great philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi for humanity. In a statement on the occasion of the 7th death anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi, he said there are people in this world who work for their cause with such devotion and honesty that they become the perfect metaphor for it. He said Abdul Sattar Edhi was also such a great personality who chose the path of service to humanity leaving all the other worldly tasks and spent his entire life in it with hard work and dedication. The Prime Minister said the people like Abdul Sattar Edhi truly represent the moral values of any society and restore our faith in the beauty of humanity.