Death toll from heavy rain, snowfall in Pakistan climbs to 29

ISLAMABAD: The death toll from heavy rains and snowfall in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, and Azad Kashmir have climbed to 29, a report by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Sunday.

Heavy rains and snowfall this week have damaged hundreds of houses, scores of bridges and closed off routes in several areas of Pakistan, especially in the country’s KP province.

As per the Losses and Damages report shared by the NDMA, the highest number of casualties from February 27 to March 2 took place in KP, 21, followed by Balochistan, 5, while three were killed in Azad Kashmir.

KP also reported the highest number of injured, 37, while one person was injured in Azad Kashmir and Balochistan each due to heavy rains and snowfall in the same time period.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa deaths/injuries reported from Districts Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajaur, Malakand, Lower Dir, Lakki Marwat, Khyber, Swat and Bannu,” the report said.

The report said that 237 houses were damaged in Balochistan, 126 in KP and 47 in Azad Kashmir.

The NDMA forecast heavy rainfall from next week in KP, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan and upper and southern Punjab.

“Next heavy western rainfall spell is projected from 5-7 March [in] KP, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan, upper and southern Punjab and Balochistan,” the report said.

Pakistan ranks among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. Despite its minimal contribution to global greenhouse gas emissions, its geographical location exposes it to significant climate change risks, including glacial melt, sea-level rise, heatwaves and extreme weather events such as the devastating monsoon floods in 2022.

Courtesy: arabnews