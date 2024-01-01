Flamingos arrive early at central Türkiye’s Gelingüllü Dam

ISTANBUL (AA) : Bright pink flamingos have arrived early as annual migrating guests at Yozgat’s Gelingüllü Dam thanks to a mild winter.

With temperatures hovering above seasonal norms and the warmest January in the past 53 years, the migration of the colorful birds was pushed up a few weeks.

Located in central Anatolia, Gelingüllü Dam usually starts hosting flamingos around the end of March or the beginning of April every year, but this year they have been welcomed since February.

Located in the middle of the steppe on the migration route, the dam not only revitalizes agricultural areas but also provides a habitat for migratory birds.

Cihan Eğilmez, the director of the Yozgat Branch of Nature Conservation and National Parks, told Anadolu Agency (AA) that the dam, built for agricultural irrigation purposes, was registered as a “local wetland area” by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry in 2023.

Eğilmez stated that, in addition to the flamingos, 23 bird species have been identified at the dam.

“We have migratory bird species nesting here in winter. Among the 24 bird species are flamingos, white pelicans, Mediterranean gulls and wigeons. Some young individuals of migratory birds are wintering here. Depending on the climate conditions, this wintering varies and is not continuous. Normally, flamingos should not be found here this month, but they arrived early due to the warm temperatures,” he explained.

Eğilmez also mentioned birds such as cranes, wild geese and wild ducks coming to the dam, saying, “These bird species use the dam for a short period. The birds that designate this place along the migration route come from Kırşehir and Konya. They use it to rest for a few days. Some of our species choose it as a long-term habitat. The area where the dam is located is a very important area for wildlife. It is a local wetland area that provides all the conditions for feeding, sheltering, protecting, breeding, and raising offspring.”

Eğilmez stated that flamingos migrate in December and arrive in April, adding: “Migratory birds left the dam for about a month last year due to the effects of global warming. If the climate conditions are suitable and there is enough food, the birds stay. We observed those young individuals who stayed here during winter for a long time.”

Eğilmez warned photographers and birdwatchers, saying: “They should be very careful not to frighten the birds. They should act in a way that minimizes stress as much as possible. They should not approach too closely. The further away they take photos or observe, the less stress we cause the wildlife.”