Defence ministry challenges Supreme Court’s decision of stopping military trial of civilians

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The defence ministry has challenged the Supreme Court’s decision to stop civilians’ trial in the military courts and requested restoration of the revoked sections of the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

Through a petition, the ministry has requested the apex court to withdraw the verdict in which it has restricted the military trial of the civilians involved in the attacks on army installations on May 9.

The ministry also requested the court to restore the revoked provisions of the OSA. Similarly, the ministry submitted before the court to restore section 59(4) of the Army Act which was also repealed.

The ministry seeks stay order against stopping the civilians’ trial in the military courts till the final verdict on the appeals.

The applications were inadmissible on which the five-member bench of the Supreme Court announced its verdict, the ministry said, adding that revoking the provisions of the Army Act and the OSA would inflict an irreversible loss on the country.

Shuhada forum’s plea

Meanwhile, Shuhada Forum Balochistan has also filed a petition in the apex court for the restoration of military courts. The forum has submitted that invalidation of the military courts is against the spirit of the constitution of Pakistan and the law as well.

“Thousands of people of Pakistan sacrificed their lives in the war against terrorism and families of the martyrs are very much enraged following the May 9 incidents,” says the plea.

Courtesy: (Dunya News)