Deputy PM to assess local security in Balkh

KABUL (Agencies): Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi, in a meeting with the deputy commander of the 209th Al-Fath Army Corps emphasized that local officials are responsible to serve the public by ensuring their security and safety.

According to a statement released by his office, Deputy Prime Minister for Administrative Affairs Mawlavi Abdul Salam Hanafi who is on a visit to Balkh province, met with Mawlavi Mohammad Wakil Munir, the deputy commander of the 209th Al- Fatah Army Corps, and Mawlavi Mohammad Jawed, the commander of border brigade in Balkh province.

In the meeting, Mawlavi Mohammad Wakil Munir and Mawlavi Mohammad Jawed spoke about the security situation and local governance in Balkh province and presented their activities report to Deputy Prime Minister.

They said that the Al-Fath Army Corps and the Border Battalion of Balkh province, do not spare any effort to serve the people and ensure security in the region.

The two officials also shared information about the reforms made in Al-Fath Army Corps and Border Brigade and appalled the leadership of the Islamic Emirate for further attention to the capacity building of Mujahideen and addressing some existing problems.

Deputy Prime Minister said that local officials are responsible for providing security and services to the people, stressing that negligence in their duties is not acceptable to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate.

The Islamic Emirate takes all necessary measures to tackle the problems of all citizens, particularly the security forces while taking into account the available resources, the Deputy Prime Minister concluded.