Trans-Afghan railway project: Afghanistan seeks participation of Russia

KABUL (Khaama Press): Afghanistan invited Russia and Kazakhstan to participate in constructing the Trans-Afghan railway project.

The acting minister of Commerce and Industry, Nooruddin Azizi, asked both countries to take part in a project to build a trans-Afghan railway, according to the ministry.

“We invite Russia and Kazakhstan to join this project. In my view, it’s not just about investing in Afghanistan because this railway will benefit everyone, and we are ready to receive working groups from these countries to consider this project together with them,” Azizi said on the sidelines of a Kazkhsantan-Afghanistan forum in Astana.

Azizi also suggested the establishment of a coordination office in Kabul between Pakistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

The Trans-Afghan project railway route was the subject of a memorandum of understanding signed in Islamabad in January by the Taliban, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan. The project intends to link Termez, Mazar-e-Sharif, Kabul and Peshawar.

A five-year timeline and a $5 billion price tag were projected for the 600 km-long railroad’s completion. The new transit route links Southeast Asian countries, Russia, the European Union, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan.

However, Following the Taliban’s takeover of power in August 2021, the project was stalled due to a shortage of funding.