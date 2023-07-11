DIG found dead at residence

F.P. Report

LAHORE: DIG Police Shariq Jamal was found dead at a flat during the wee hours of Saturday night. The incident has prompted police to start investigation into the matter to ascertain facts behind the death.

According to police, the body of DIG Shariq Jamal Khan was found from a private flat 104/A and was shifted to National hospital, however later it was moved to Jinnah Hospital for post-mortem examination. Moreover, efforts are being made by police to find out the details of his death.

Reportedly, the deceased Deputy Inspector General (DIG) resides in phase-4, the area falls under the jurisdiction of Defence-A police station. Whereas the flat comes under the jurisdiction of Nishtar police station. As soon as the news of Shariq Jamal’s death surfaced, the police officers and Shariq Jamal’s wife reached the hospital.

A case regarding the incident has been registered on the complaint of deceased DIG’s wife. Police claims to arrest a man and a woman for investigation in this regard. The DIG was currently serving as Officer on Special Duty (OSD), he has also served as DIG traffic and DIG railways. The deceased recently returned home after passing departmental course for promotion in Grade-21. (PPI)