Four killed, one injured due to heavy rains in KP

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: As many as 4 people were killed and one person was injured as a result of heavy rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the report of Provincial Disaster Management Authority said here Saturday.

According to reports so far, 12 houses were partially damaged due to floods and rains across the province, said PDMA reported. Nine houses partially damaged due to flooding in Lower Chitral, PDMA officials said here. The Relief Department, District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and related institutions are on alert, a spokesman the Relief Department said when contacted.

A detailed assessment of the damage will be started as soon as the flood waters recede in Lower Chitral, the Spokesman Relief Department said. Sensitive communities in Lower Chitral had already been shifted to safer places, he added. Food items (dry ration) were provided to the affected families, the official said.

Relief materials have been sent to the victims, an official of the PDMA said. The district administration mobilized heavy machinery for the speedy restoration of the roads and the road has been cleared for traffic, the official said. The road has been opened by the district administration of Dir Upper. The two-way rehabilitation of the road is in progress, the Spokesman said. He said PDMA had issued a letter to all the concerned institutions and district administration on July 17 and 19 warning them to take precautionary measures against heavy rains and floods.