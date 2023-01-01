Domestic trade: Central Bank makes efforts to promote Afghani

KABUL (TOLOnews): The central bank of Afghanistan called on citizens in the southwest to use Afghani in all their transactions.

A spokesman for the Central Bank, Hassibullah Noori, said that residents of Kandahar, Helmand, Zabul, Uruzgan, and Daikundi provinces have been given two and a half months to do all their transactions in Afghan currency and refrain from using regional currencies, and violators will face legal action.

“Residents of these provinces were given two and a half months to conduct all their transactions in Afghani and refrain from using regional currencies,” said Hassibullah Noori.

Meanwhile, some residents in the south of the country said they consider the action of the central bank important in maintaining the stability of the Afghan currency against foreign currency.

“In every country, its national identity is the currency of that country, and our national identity is not the Pakistani Rupee, but Afghan currency,” said Mohammad Akram, a Kandahar resident. The Chamber of Commerce and Investment of Afghanistan welcomed the action of the central bank of the country to promote Afghani in the markets of the country.

“Fortunately, we got the news that 100 billion Afghanis were printed, and more or less of it came to the country, and we see that the new Afghan money has replaced the old money,” said Khan Mohammad, an official of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment of Afghanistan.