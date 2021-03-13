Drug rise in Peshawar educational institutions

Najibullah Khan

PESHAWAR: The growing trend of drugs addiction among students in educational institutions has become a serious issue for the Heads of educational institutions and for the concerns authorities. The use of drugs destroying the lives of students and it badly impacts their studies and health, and embarrassment for their parents in society

Apart from hundreds of male students, now there are scores of female students, who have become addicted to ice, heroin, hashish and various other drugs in Peshawar educational institutions. Some of the students are also using pills and injections, which are provided by other male students.

The number of addicted students seen in hostels in Peshawar is alarmingly high. Parents send their children to educational institutions to get a good education but due to mismanagement in educational institutions, they become addicted to drugs and forget the basic purpose of education. They not just wasted their money but also their health and after that, they are involved in illegal or criminal activities to make money

A female student Nida from the Frontier girls college says she became addicted to drugs when she was ‘advised’ by her friends to start the use of drugs which may help her in her studies .She says when she started using drugs, it was a sedating exercise, but gradually the effect of drugs became lesser and lesser. Initially, her family remained unaware about it and than she starting sniff heroin through her nose, as advised by drug providers. It proved harmful to her health as pimples appeared on her face, her body developed weakness and eventually her parents came to know about this. The parents were extremely disturbed and then they took her to rehabilitation centre where her treatment is still continuing, but somehow I feel much better after treatment.

The government and the educational institutions need to introduce a special policy to the drugs addictions also to create awareness among the youth and other people about the harms of ice and other drugs said her parents. However, the main task is still cutting the supply route to educational institutions.