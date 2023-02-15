Dubai’s Museum of the Future welcomes one million visitors in first year

47 mins ago
by The Frontier Post

Maan Jalal

The Museum of the Future has welcomed one million visitors from 163 countries since opening one year ago.

The landmark attraction launched on February 22, 2022. It has a series of experiences created by designers, artists and filmmakers that combine elements of traditional exhibitions and immersive theatre to present visitors with a future they can explore and interact with.

“We pledged that the Museum of the Future would host one million visitors in its first year,” said the museum’s chairman Mohammad Al Gergawi, who is also the Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

“And today we celebrate the achievement of this target and the launch of a new year for the museum, during which we will continue to design the future for a better world for all in the coming years and decades.”

Since its opening, the museum has achieved several other milestones. The seven-storey, 77 metres high structure, has won 10 international awards. It was also listed by National Geographic as one of the 14 most beautiful museums in the world — before even opening.

It also hosted 180 global activations and events spanning culture, entrepreneurship, space, technology and tourism.

“The Museum of the Future has become a global symbol of the future and a key regional and international hub for the advancement of science and knowledge-sharing,” said Al Gergawi.

Designed by Killa Design, the museum’s unique facade consists of 1,024 stainless steel plates manufactured entirely by robots.

The surface is adorned by Arabic calligraphy designed by the Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej.

Bin Lahej used quotes by Sheikh Mohammed, including one that reads: “We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone.”

Construction of the Museum of the Future – in pictures

Shaun Killa, the architect who designed Dubai's Museum of the Future, with a model of the museum at his Killa Design offices in Dubai. Antonie Robertson / The National
An elevation sketch of the Museum of the Future. Photo: Killa Design
A longitude section sketch of the Museum of the Future. Photo: Killa Design
Construction of Museum of the Future. It does not have traditional support columns but is a steel diagrid – a framework of diagonally intersecting metal. Photo: Killa Design
The floorplan diagram of the Museum of the Future. Photo: Killa Design
Sophisticated computer modelling was used to design the museum. Photo: Killa Design
Designers used AI and techniques from aircraft and submarine design to build the structure. Photo: Killa Design
The Museum of the Future took several years to build. Photo: Killa Design
Dubai, UAE, April 1, 2018. Facade of Museum of the Future. Juxtaposition of the present and the future separated by thr Dubai Metro along Sheikh Zayed Road. Victor Besa / The National National
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES. 20 NOVEMBER 2018. The Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed rd next to the Emirates Towers. (Photo: Antonie Robertson/The National) Journalist: None. Section: Standalone.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 10, 2018: Updated construction pictures of the Museum of the future. Monday, September 10th, 2018 in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The opening ceremony of the Museum of the Future in February 2022. Its stainless steel facade consists of 1,024 pieces. Antonie Robertson / The National
Visitors explore the Museum of the Future. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Inside the Museum of the Future with its distinctive double staircase on the left. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A futuristic exhibition hall. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A museum visitor looks out a virtual window to an imagined future Dubai cityscape. Chris Whiteoak / The National
The Museum of the Future is one of Dubai's must-see attractions. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Shaun Killa, of Killa Design, who designed the Museum of the Future. Antonie Robertson / The National

Shaun Killa, the architect who designed Dubai’s Museum of the Future, with a model of the museum at his Killa Design offices in Dubai.

Courtesy: thenationalnews

You may also like