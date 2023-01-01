ECP announces Punjab Election schedule

ATTOCK (APP) : According to the new election schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the light of the rulings of the Supreme Court, April 10 has been fixed as the date for submitting appeals regarding nomination papers, District Election Commissioner Attock Noorul Khatab said while talking to APP here Sunday. On this occasion Chief Co-ordinator Attock Press Club (Regd) Nisar Ali Khan was also present.

The District Election Commissioner said that the appeals would be dealt with on April 17, the revised list would be released on April 18 as according to the schedule.

The candidates will be able to withdraw nomination papers on April 19 and the election symbols will be allotted on April 20, he added.

He told that the Punjab Assembly general elections would be held on May 14, for which the preparations were in the final stages of completion. The Election Commission is trying to make elections free, fair and transparent, he added