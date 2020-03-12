Election Commission issues notice to Shah Mahmood Qureshi for violating code of conduct

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The election commission of Pakistan has issued a notice to foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for violating election commission’s code of conduct.

According to sources, the notice issued by the election commission’s district monitoring officer says that even though election schedule had been announced for PS-52 Umerkot, Shah Mahmood made a telephonic speech in the area on March 10.

The election commission has demanded a clarification from the foreign minister within seven days and if the clarification is deemed unsatisfactory, the matter will be forwarded to the election commission for taking appropriate disciplinary action.