England great Broad to retire from cricket after Ashes finale

London (AFP): England great Stuart Broad said Saturday he will retire from all cricket following the conclusion of the ongoing fifth Ashes Test against Australia at The Oval, describing his career as “a wonderful ride”.

The 37-year-old seamer, the fifth most successful bowler in Test history with 602 wickets, told Sky Sports after stumps on the third day: “Tomorrow (Sunday) or Monday will be my last game of cricket.

“It has been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.”

Broad, the son of former England opening batsman Chris Broad, added: “I am loving cricket as much as I ever have. I have always wanted to finish at the top and this series feels like one of the most enjoyable and entertaining I have been a part of.”

Broad, now appearing in the 167th Test of his career, made his debut in December 2007 against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Along with fellow veteran fast bowler Jimmy Anderson, he shared one of Test cricket’s most durable partnerships.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while, a few weeks,” said Broad, who has appeared in every home Ashes Test since 2009.

“England v Australia has always been the pinnacle for me.”

Broad was two not out at stumps on the third day in England’s second innings 389-9, with the hosts now 377 runs ahead as they push for a series-levelling win.

“I have loved the battles with Australia that have come my way and the team’s way, I have a love affair with the Ashes and I think I wanted my last bat and bowl to be in Ashes cricket.”