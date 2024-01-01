Explosion hits near Mosque in Kabul

KABUL (Khaama Press): Reports indicate that there was an explosion near the Abu Muslim Khorasani Mosque in Kabul’s Khair Khana area on Thursday morning.

The explosion took place around 7 AM this Thursday near the Abu Muslim Khorasani Mosque located in the Khair Khana area.

According to the report, there is no information available regarding the nature and potential casualties of this explosion at the moment.

This news comes just two days after Afghan media reported an explosion in the eastern part of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, resulting in 3 deaths and 4 injuries.

On Wednesday, the ISIS group, also called Daesh claimed responsibility for this explosion in the capital of Afghanistan.

This marks the second attack in a week in the city of Kabul for which ISIS has claimed responsibility.

Since the Taliban took control of the country, their main challenge has been ensuring security, as incidents like explosions, targeted killings, and acts of terror have been reported in various parts of the country.