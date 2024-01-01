Spokespersons represent IEA, says Haqqani

KABUL (Ariana News): The Islamic Emirate’s Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani has asked the spokespersons of government departments to ensure information is made available to the media on time.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a seminar on improving the capacity of the spokespersons of the provinces and police headquarters in Kabul, Haqqani said that the spokespersons represent the IEA and should not impose their own thoughts and words on others.

Addressing the spokesmen, he added that they should refrain from raising controversial issues and emphasized that pens and talents should be used for national unity and positive reforms.

He asked the media not to be influenced and to convey the true image of the country to the people and to prevent rumors with accurate reporting so as not to create concerns for the people.

Sirajuddin Haqqani asked the government spokesmen to cooperate with media outlets.

The acting interior minister stated that people’s privacy should not be harmed in the reporting process and journalists are obliged to carry out their work based on the accepted principles of journalism.