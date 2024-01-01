UN appointing new envoy will be a failed experience

KABUL (Ariana News): Gulbuddin Hekmatyar, the leader of Hizb-e-Islami, has said the appointment of a new special representative by the United Nations for Afghanistan will be a repeat of a failed experience, because past experiences show that the organization has neither a practical plan nor the resources to solve the Afghanistan crisis.

“The experiences of the past have repeatedly shown that the United Nations, with its existing structure, has neither the ability nor the resources to solve the issue of Afghanistan and similar issues,” Hekmatyar said in a virtual meeting with his party members.

The leader of Hizb-e-Islami believes that the only solution to the Afghan crisis is the holding of a Loya Jirga, the formation of an inclusive government, and intra-Afghan negotiations without the presence of foreigners.

“Negotiate with a sense of responsibility towards God and the people and without mediation and any open or non-open presence of foreigners,” he said.

Experts also believe that in the past, the work of UN representatives did not lead to permanent peace and stability in Afghanistan, but representatives are needed to establish relations between Kabul and the international community.

“The United Nations special representative cannot do miracles, and it is true that the work of the United Nations special representatives in Afghanistan has not led to peace, but the resolution has been approved by the Security Council, with abstentions from China and Russia. So now the representative is appointed and the way to interact and get the recognition of Afghanistan has been determined through this representative,” Tariq Farhadi, an expert on political affairs, said.

About two weeks ago, the United Nations Security Council passed a resolution requesting the appointment of a special envoy for Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate expressed its displeasure with the approval of this resolution.

The ministry said that appointing another representative for Afghanistan in the existence of the United Nations Special Mission (UNAMA) is considered unnecessary because Afghanistan is not a country at war and now there is a central government ruling which has preserved the interests of the country.