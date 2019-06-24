Fazl invites Shehbaz, Maryam, Bilawal for APC on June 26

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has formally invited the leaders of opposition parties to attend an all-parties conference which is scheduled to be held him on June 26.

APC will be hosted by Mualana Fazalur Rehman and he extended an invitation to PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Vice president Maryam Nawaz, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, ANP chief Asfandyar Wali, National Party chief Mir Hasil Bezinjo and PkMAP leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai for the APC over telephone.

JUI-F chief also tried to contact Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Akhtar Mengal, a partner of the PTI-led coalition government at the center, but couldn’t get through as he is currently out of the country.

The all-parties conference of opposition leaders will be held in the federal capital on June 26 (Wednesday).

Last month, Maulana Fazl had announced that he would call an APC after Eid-ul-Fitr.

The decision to hold the APC was taken during an Iftar dinner hosted by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chair Bilawal and attended by opposition leaders, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.