Farogh lauds opposition for support in Army Act’s amendment

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Barrister Farogh Naseem has lauded the role of the opposition parties for their support on proposed amendment in the Army Act.

Talking to media outside parliament in Islamabad, he ruled out any possibility of deal with the opposition on the proposed legislation.

The Minister said the government has been following two prong strategies from the day one that was to file a review as well amend the army act in directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He said the government strongly believes in rule of law, constitution, compliance of rules of National Assembly and the Senate and above all supremacy of the parliament.