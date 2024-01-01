Favourites named in PTI list of reserved seats for women in KP

PESHAWAR (INP): Favourites have been added to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s list of reserved seats by showing them as long-time workers, sources within the party said on Monday.

They claimed that the party has finalised the list and former members of provincial assemblies have been preferred.

The decision comes three days before the newly elected representatives in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would take oath as MPAs on February 28.

The PTI backed independent candidates emerged victorious by securing 91 seats out of the total 112 seats where the election was held on February 8.

Sources stated that lawyer Mashaal Yousafzai and her two friends were added to the list and the party was planning to also include Fozia Bibi from Chitral.

Moreover, family members of two party workers who died in party activities were also named it.

They added that no women from the Peshawar district were named on the list as the disgruntled women supporters decided to protest outside the house of the speaker.

Senator Falak Naz’s friend Zahida Zahoor was also added to the list, they said and added that two names were added on the insistence of the party’s candidate for the KP chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur. Party’s founding chairman Imran Khan would give final approval to the list.