‘Our govt will uphold highest democratic values’

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister-designate Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Sunday reiterated the pledge that our government will uphold highest democratic values at all levels inside and outside the parliament.

He said security, law and order will be ensured. Health card, Langar Khana, shelters homes and police reforms will be restored, while educational facilities including the teaching of the Qur’an in educational institutions and uniform education system will be increased enormously, while the lack of resources will not be made hurdle in the completion of this great mission, he further pledged adding that our ‘Murshid’ wants to make Pakistan a great Islamic welfare state on the pattern of Madinah state and we will play a leading role in realizing this dream.

In meetings with the members-elect of provincial and national assemblies, party workers and people from different walks of life including scholars and lawyers at the Speaker House Peshawar, Ali Amin Gandapur said that although ruthless atrocities were unleashed on the leadership and workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf by breaking into their houses at nights and endless series of mishandling women and children by misusing the power, but we think, he maintained, we have suffered all this barbarism for the sake of the country and the nation and henceforth we will plan to move forward on the path of brotherhood, development and prosperity instead of revenge politics.

Meanwhile in meeting with Qari Ruhollah Madani, convener of the World Council of Religions Pakistan and former provincial minister for Revenue, Social Welfare and Religious Affairs, the Chief Minister-designate further said that PTI has proved by meeting with Ulema and entering into alliance with religious parties of all schools of thought, that we believe in national unity and cohesion and want to make the people of Pakistan one nation beyond all kinds of ethnic and religious prejudices because in this lies the secret of our survival and prosperity.

He expressed the confidence that the Ulema and religious scholars will support and guide us in the welfare programs of the provincial government and in the process of religious education and reforms.