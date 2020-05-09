Fawad urges world to place sanctions on India for promoting terrorism in Balochistan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain has urged the world community to place sanctions on India for promoting terrorism in Balochistan.

In his tweet on Saturday, he said the BJP leadership should also be placed under travel ban.

The Minister also shared a video of a former Indian military official who claims to have links with the separatists in Balochistan.

Meanwhile, in an Exclusive Interview with PTV, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has assured to provide high-speed internet services and agri-tech pilot projects during COVID-19 situation in country.

He said ministry has been planned to launch an agri-tech as two major pilot projects including Agriculture Mechanism Complex for Manufacturing and Agriculture Monitoring project for bringing innovation to the country’s agriculture sector.

He said these two big projects aimed at enhancing the quality of human resource in the IT industry.

He said ministry of Science with the collaboration of Ministry of IT will soon Introduced different projects for the spread of Internet service across the country specially in rural areas where students are facing continues problems of internet during current Coronavirus situation.

He said that the government is prioritizing the development of high-speed internet infrastructure for schools as well.

He said ministry of Science is also planned to establish a Biotechnology Park in Jhelum and manufacturing of agricultural equipment.