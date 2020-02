F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A fire on Tuesday has suddenly erupted in the lodges of the Parliament in Islamabad.

According to details, the blaze broke out in flat number 302 that was allotted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Receiving information about the incident, the fire tenders and rescues teams arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames.