Four LPG shops sealed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (APP): The district administration has tightened a noose around illegal supply of liquefied natural gas (LPG) and sealed four shops over a charge of illegally supplying LPG to public and private vehicles.

According to DC office officials, a team led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad, launched a crackdown on illegal supply of LPG. The action was taken after multiple public complaints received about illegal supply of gas into vehicles by the LPG dealers, which was not only illegal but also dangerous for people’s life.

On this occasion, Tehsildar Dera Sajid Saleem, Field Staff of Revenue department and local police were also accompanying the assistant commissioner. The team visited a number of LPG refilling shops on Diyal road and its adjoining areas and sealed four of them for supplying LPG to vehicles illegally.

Speaking on this occasion, the assistant commissioner said the district administration has formally started a crackdown against LPG dealers.

Filling of LPG in vehicles and auto-rickshaws was illegal and dangerous for human lives which could lead to any tragedy anytime, he added.

He warned that the district administration would take strict action against all such dealers who were found guilty of this act.

The crackdown on such illegal shops would be continued for the sake of ensuring safety of the people, he said.

Dera police trace dacoity case; recovered stolen bike

The district police on Sunday claimed to have traced a dacoity case and arrested an accused, recovering a stolen motorcycle and weapon from him here in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Saddar police station traced a dacoity case in which accused Ali snatched a motorcycle from a citizen.

The police, adopting modern scientific techniques, arrested accused Ali, son of Hameed Ullah, a resident of Sheik Yousaf Adda, and recovered a stolen motorcycle, one pistol, and four cartridges from his possession.

Further investigation by the accused was underway.

Driver died, assistant injured as spirit tanker catches fire in DI Khan

An oil tanker driver was died and his assistant got injured after the vehicle caught fire here on Sarobai inclined area in Darazinda last night.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, a tanker full of spirit liquid was heading towards Peshawar from Quetta when it overturned at inclined area of Sarobai on inter-provincial road in Sub-Division Darazinda. The vehicle, after it overturned, caught fire. As a result, the driver of the vehicle was died and his assistant got injured.

After receiving information, the medical and fire fighter teams of Rescue 1122, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Owais Babar rushed to the site and started operation.

The rescue teams controlled the fire and shifted the body and injured to Type-D hospital Darazinda and later to DHQ Hospital Dera Ismail Khan. The deceased and injured were identified as Tasleem Marwat (45) and Mustafa respectively, belonged to Lakki Marwat.