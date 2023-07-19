General polls: ECP invites applications by 19th

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan has extended an invitation to political parties that have complied with the provisions of the Allocation of Election Symbols of the Election Act, 2017, and the Election Rules, 2017.

These parties are requested to submit applications for the allocation of symbols as prescribed under Rule 162 of the Election Rules, 2017. The applications, bearing the signature of the respective Party Head, must reach the Election Commission’s Secretariat in Islamabad no later than July 19, 2023.

According to the press release of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the political parties are advised to file applications for the allocation of symbols according to the requirements of Section 216 of the Elections Act, 2017. The applications should contain a detailed list of symbols applied for in order of preference, symbol or symbols if any allocated to the political party during the previous general elections, every such application shall be signed by the Party Head, by whatever name designated and address of the head office of the political party.

On receipt of applications from the Political Parties, the eligibility of each party will be ascertained in the light of Section 215 of the Election Act, 2017 which is reproduced hereunder: ECP said that notwithstanding anything contained in any other law, a political party enlisted under this Act shall be eligible to obtain an election symbol for contesting elections for Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament), Provincial Assemblies, or local government on submission of certificates and statements referred to in sections 202, 206, 209 and 210. It may also be clarified that those political parties which submitted applications for allotment of symbols for Punjab and KPK Assemblies General Elections in February / March-2023 shall apply afresh. (INP)