Govt budget, development financed by revenue not aid: Ministry

KABUL (TOLO News): The Ministry of Finance said that the cost of all the regular government expenses and development projects of the country in the last two years have been financed from domestic revenue.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Finance emphasized that no country or institution has cooperated with the current government in providing for its operating funds during the two years of the Islamic Emirate’s rule.

“All the expenses of the government in the field of salaries and administrative issues as well as the expenses of development projects have been financed from the main sources of domestic revenue. In the last two years, no one has contributed to the budget for the government one Afghani,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, spokesman for the Ministry of Economy.

Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said that in order to achieve self-sufficiency, the current government is trying to develop the agricultural and mining industry.

“Afghanistan’s mines are considered a good source for Afghanistan’s progress and self-sufficiency. Afghanistan’s trade and industry is a very important resource…,” said Mujahid.

Some economists said it is a positive step to prepare a budget based on internal revenue for the Islamic Emirate government.

Some people also said that domestic revenue is not enough to finance the normal and development projects of the country.

“I agree with the fact that the government of Afghanistan finances its normal budget and development budget from its internal revenue. One of the reasons is that there is no foreign aid and in the past foreign aid was great and the development budget was taken from foreign aid up to 80%,” said Sayed Masoud, an economist.

“Our existing economy does not rely on foreign aid it relies on resources, it is an austerity economy because our domestic revenue is not enough to solve our problems,” said Azrakhsh Hafizim, an economist.

According to information from the Ministry of Finance, non-tax revenues, including mining and government service fees, and tax revenue, including customs revenue, are among the most important sources of income in the Islamic Emirate.