Red cross report says 15.5M in Afghanistan face food insecurity

KABUL (TOLO News): The International Federation of Red Cross expressed concern in a report about the economic crisis in Afghanistan and said that 15.5 million people in the country are facing severe food insecurity.

According to the report, 2.7 million people in Afghanistan are facing famine.

The report added that the drought in the past three years in Afghanistan and the economic crisis in the past two years have increased the needs of the people of the country.

“In the short term, the Islamic Emirate should talk with the international community for humanitarian aid to Afghanistan continues and prevent a humanitarian crisis,” said Seyar Qureshi, an economist.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Economy said that international aid has not been given to the development sector, and to solve the economic challenges in the country the ministry has launched large economic projects.

“The aid of the international community has been humanitarian until now, and no significant development aid has been provided. Our effort is to help reduce poverty and provide employment for the people of Afghanistan by attracting development aid and launching large national projects,” said Abdul Latif Nazari, deputy of the Economy Ministry.

Some Kabul residents said that they are facing economic problems and there is a need to pay more attention to entrepreneurship for people.

“Organizations that make these donations distribute to those who deserve it. Winter is coming and how will people get their fuel?” said Dawood, a Kabul resident.

It has been two years since the takeover of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, and during that period aid organizations have repeatedly expressed their concern about the increase in poverty and lack of funds to help the people of Afghanistan.