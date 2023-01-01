Govt cancels diplomatic passports of PTI leaders, Sheikh Rashid

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has cancelled the diplomatic passports of 10 Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf leaders including Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Azam Swati and AML Chief Sheikh Rashid.

The diplomatic passports of 10 political leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf were cancelled and deactivated by the Directorate of Passport and Immigration.

Among the leaders whose passports have been revoked are: Aun Abbasi, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Ali Amin Gandapur, Ali Muhammad Khan, Farrukh Habib, Zartaj Gul Azam Khan Swati and Awami Muslim League Chief and PTI supporter Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed.

After cancellation of their blue passports, these politicians can no longer enjoy the facility of special protocol.