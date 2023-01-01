Khurram Nawaz, Mina Jaffar Leghari also quits PTI

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Raja Khurram Nawaz resigned from the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf along with his entire team.

Khurram Nawaz announced his decision to quit the PTI during a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday. He said that the entire team of NA-52 is with him.

He said that he and his companions are currently quitting politics and resigning from the PTI posts. However, we will make a plan of action later whether to do politics or not, he added.

He said that he found Imran Khan Sahib to be a very good leader.

Khurram Nawaz said that he and his team condemn the May 9 incidents and violent attacks on the monuments of martyrs. He demanded a transparent investigation into it, and called for an action against those who are involved in it. He said that those who are not involved and are in jail, should be released.

He further said, “There is no case or pressure on me. There is no video of me. Whenever there will be positive politics in the country, we can do politics too. There should not be any confrontation with the state institutions. My mother is on death bed. I am the only son of my parents, now I have to serve them.”

It should be noted that Khurram Nawaz was elected Member of National Assembly on the PTI ticket from Constituency NA-52 of Islamabad.

On the other hand, several other PTI leaders are ready to part ways with the party. They will hold press conferences later today.

These leaders are included: Col ® Hashim Dogar, former minister Chaudhry Ikhlaq, ex-minister from Jhang Rai Taimoor Bhatti, former MPA Mamoon Tarar, ex-ticket holder Mansab Dogar, and former minister from Bahawalpur Chaudhry Sami.

Mina Jaffar Leghari quits PTI: The changing political situation of the country also has an impact on politics in Jampur, south Punjab where fearing ruthless crackdown by the authorities Mina Jaffar Leghari, widow of Sardar Jaffar Leghari, has decided to part her ways with the PTI.

Quoting its sources, the channel reported that Mina has also decided to quit politics.

Sources further said that she had thanked all those who supported her during her political career spanning 40 years. “I also allow members of my group to leave the party if they wish since I don’t want to put them to any further test,” she said.