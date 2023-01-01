Govt’s refusal to accept 7-judge ruling contempt of court: Sheikh Rashid

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief and former federal interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that government’s refusal to accept seven-judge bench verdict is contempt of court and if elections are not held on time, no one knows what will happen in the country.

In a series of tweets on social networking site Twitter, Sheikh Rashid said soldiers were sacrificing their lives against terrorism and people were left on the mercy of terrorist.

He said Zardari claimed to take the foreign currency reserves to $100 billion but in reality treasury had only $3 billion. Govt had only five days left to clinch a deal with the IMF.

Referring to Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the former interior minister said an insane person was slapping reporters. Country’s politics and economy was in tatters. The AML head said that the prime minister and the foreign minister were on tours to promote their travel and tourism company.

“The case goes to court later, but the government attacks the court first,” he claimed. Mr Rashid said the govt’s refusal to accept seven-judge bench ruling was contempt of court. “If elections are not held on time, no one has idea what will happen in the country,” he said.

Mr Rashid said August 13 was the red line for assemblies. He said September would prove cruel (for rulers). The Awami League chief said that the 13 political parties were afraid of elections.

Mr Rashid said the political figures rejected by people were being re-imposed. “They have not saved the country from default, but brought it closer to default. The handcuffed women and violation of the sanctity of four-walls of the home, are making mockery of their so-called democracy.”

The former interior minister said that country had entered the most serious crisis. The AML head further said that the textile industry was closed, the unemployed youth were dying in the sea of Greece, inflation was sky-high and loadshedding was at its peak in the country while rulers and privileged people oblivion to all these issues were leading a carefree and luxurious life.

There was no one to address grievances, mitigate hardships and relieve pain of the poor, he added. Mr Rashid said a decision on choosing election or selection had yet to be made.

“Now our last hope is Allah and the judiciary. The government’s emphasis is on delivering speeches and making photo sessions instead of solving issues of the people. The public cannot be befooled any longer,” he said. (NNI)