People welfare top agenda of PML-N, says Muqam

F.P. Report

SHANGLA: Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage, Engr Amir Muqam here Saturday said that development of Pakistan and peoples welfare was the top agenda of Pakistan Muslim League (N)and his party after winning the upcoming election would change the destiny of masses of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a big public gathering at Martung after inauguration of NADRA Office here, Engr Amir Muqam said that Pakistan had made rapid progress and achieve heights of prosperity during the government of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and expressed the hope that people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa would vote PML-N into power for their socioeconomic development.

He said that PML-N has strong roots in masses and due to its pro-people welfare and Pakistan’s policies, senior and popular politicians were joining it to put the country forward on road to economic prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Engr Amir Muqam said that former member national assembly, Shahgee Gul Afridi along with four others parliamentarians have joined PML-N and has reposed full confidence in the policies of PML-N leadership.

Engr Amir Muqam while congratulating the people of Martung on innaguration of NADRA office said that he would make efforts to establish its offices in other tehsils of Shangla to facilitate its people. He said people of KP including Shangla are ready for political change and would vote PML-N into power for resolution of their problems.

Amir Muqam said he was well aware of electricity related problems of Martung and advised people to pay electricity bills regularly for uninterrupted power supply. On this occasion, member national assembly Dr Ebad Khan and others thanked the PML-N leadership for completing record devolopment projects in Shangla district. He said that innaguration of Nadra office at Martung would save time and money of people by obtaining computerized identity cards at their doorsteps. On this occasion, people raised full throated slogans in favour of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Engr Amir Muqam.