Hanafi: Opportunities for investment provided

KABUL (TOLOnews): Second Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi in the meeting with the President of the Arifan Organization of Turkey, and religious scholars and businessmen of that country, discussed investment in Afghanistan.

Hanafi said in the meeting that currently the field for investment in Afghanistan is prepared for everyone, and the President of the Arifan Organization said that Turkey is ready for investment in various sections in Afghanistan.

“We call on traders and investment to come and invest in Afghanistan, the Turkish traders’ meeting with Hanafi was about how to invest in Afghanistan and Hanafi assured them about investment here,” said Zabiullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Islamic Emirate.

The acting Minister of Industry and Commerce also requested the establishment of a business center to solve the challenges of businessmen in Turkey and Afghanistan in a meeting with the head of religious scholars and some Turkish investors.

“The acting Minister of Industry and Commerce, emphasizing the investment opportunities, said that the investment provisions in Afghanistan are about 50% and the Islamic Emirate is committed to cooperation and support for investors,” said Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesman for the ministry.

Some economists said that to attract investment in the country, it is necessary to provide banking facilities for investors in the country.

“In Afghanistan, the country needs domestic and foreign investment, most of the materials are imported from outside Afghanistan, so foreign investors who want to start their activities in Afghanistan in different sectors need a good banking system,” said Abdul Zahur Mudabir, an economist.

Earlier, the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said that after the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate, contracts worth seven billion dollars have been signed in the mining sector alone.